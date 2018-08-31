Priyanka Chopra is in awe of Nick Jonas, sends him a kiss

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are high on their public display of affection on social media. Not just the couple, the entire Jonas and Chopra clan are showering love on each other through social media

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going all out with their public display of affection on social media. Distance is definitely a major thing, but Instagram has kept the Jonas' and Chopras close-knit. Be it Priyanka Chopra commenting "Love" with a heart emoticon on her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas' video, or Madhu Chopra leaving a comment on son-in-law's workout video, they are all over the internet.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her fiancée on her Instagram story with a kiss emoticon planted on it. In the photo, Nick was seen wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan 'Namaste' on it.

Putting rest to speculations of their rumoured affair, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held an official roka ceremony on August 18 in Mumbai. The ceremony was a traditional one, which was later followed by an engagement bash. The party was an intimate one, and was attended by Shibani Dandekar, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and others. Post the engagement bash, there are rumours of the couple getting married in a foreign country. Talking about it, a source told bollywoodlife.com that the couple is planning to exchange the vows in Hawaii. "Both Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair, away from the paparazzi, and Hawaii seems to be the perfect destination for that. Besides, the islands of Hawaii are extremely special for Nick as he has shot for both Hawaii Five 0 and Jumanji there. He also loves the ocean. So, this choice comes in as no surprise." It also states a particular resort in Hawaii is Nick's favourite destination.

Now, let's wait for the couple to make it official.

