Fun video: Nick Jonas' mother bonds big time with Madhu Chopra

After arriving in Mumbai on August 17, Nick Jonas made it official with Priyanka Chopra through a traditional Roka ceremony. A video from the bash has gone viral.

Denise Jonas with Madhu Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mamadjonas

Almost two weeks after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Roka ceremony held in India, a video of Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Jonas dancing to a Punjabi song has been surfaced. The dance video was shared by none other than Denise herself. In the video, Denise is seen setting the dance floor on fire with Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra.



The American singer's mother posted the video with a sweet caption that read: "Thank you @madhumalati for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you. #engagementparty [sic]." Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas were seen grooving to Sherry Mann's popular song 3 Peg.



Dressed in a blue kurta, Denise looked pretty while Madhu Chopra glowed in a dark pink saree. Not just this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dancing video from the engagement party has also paved its way to the internet. While grooving on the song, Madhu Chopra gestures at Denise and calls her 'Munde di Ma' (Mother of the groom).

After the engagement bash on August 18, now there are rumours of the couple getting married in a foreign country. Talking about it, a source told bollywoodlife.com that the couple is planning to get married in Hawaii. "Both Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair, away from the paparazzi, and Hawaii seems to be the perfect destination for that. Besides, the islands of Hawaii are extremely special for Nick as he has shot for both Hawaii Five 0 and Jumanji there. He also loves the ocean. So, this choice comes in as no surprise." It also states a particular resort in Hawaii is Nick's favourite destination.

Now, let's wait for the couple to make it official.

