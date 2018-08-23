Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get married in Hawaii?

bollywood

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged, and now speculations about their wedding date and destination has been surfacing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sealed their relationship with a roka ceremony in a traditional way in Mumbai. The roka function was later followed by an engagement bash, which was attended by Priyanka's close friends and family. Nick's parents – Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas were also present there and enjoyed the Indian tradition.

After the engagement, now there are rumours of the couple getting married in a foreign country. Talking about it, a source told bollywoodlife.com that the couple is planning to get married in Hawaii. "Both Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair, away from the paparazzi and Hawaii seems to be the perfect destination for that. Besides, the islands of Hawaii are extremely special for Nick as he has shot for both Hawaii Five 0 and Jumanji there. He also loves the ocean. So, this choice comes as no surprise," revealed the source to the entertainment portal. It also states a particular resort in Hawaii is Nick's favourite destination.

Talking about the wedding rumours, Priyanka Chopra's mother had told a daily, "They haven't decided on a wedding date yet. It's too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it, and when they want it."

Also, when she was asked about her son-in-law Nick Jonas, she said, "Nick is calm and mature. He's a wonderful person, and everyone in the family just loves him. He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!" Madhu Chopra says that she trusts her daughter's choice, "I always trust Priyanka's judgment; she's not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought, and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good."

