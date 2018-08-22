Madhu Chopra on Priyanka and Nick Jonas roka: He chanted mantras accurately

bollywood

Mother Madhu Chopra opens up about the details from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' roka ceremony and relationships

Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have painted the town red with their love. After a traditional and elaborate Roka ceremony followed by an engagement bash, the netizens still have a hangover of the couple, courtesy: the photos and videos surfaced on social media of the couple from the grand bash.

Now, that Priyanka and Nick have solemnized their relationship, the Desi Girl's mother reveals details about her daughter's relationship with Nick, the Jonas family, and her reaction when daughter Priyanka said that she wanted to get engaged to the 25-year-old singer. "I told her that I want to meet Nick's family," said Madhu Chopra.

In an interview with DNA, Madhu Chopra stated, "Priyanka has always been ambitious about her career, and I was just supporting her, and wishing the best for her, as a mother. I used to pester her, but in the last two-three years, I had stopped. I had given up. Yeh sab cheez ka ek time hota hai, it's all destiny."

Talking about the Jonas family, following the traditional Indian culture, and chanting Sanskrit mantras, she recalls, "Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja. It was a new thing for him, and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people."

Further speaking on the kind of wedding she wants for her daughter, Madhu Chopra mentioned in the interview that she got emotional thinking of her late husband, Ashok Chopra. "My daughter knew I wanted a Roka before the marriage, so she never said 'no'. I haven't forced any of my thoughts on her, but I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That's my only wish. I started the Roka with a puja, which is important to me. I'm a modern mother but at heart, I'm quite conservative."

Talking about her son-in-law Nick Jonas, she says, "Nick is calm and mature. He's a wonderful person, and everyone in the family just loves him. He's so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!" Madhu Chopra says that she trusts her daughter's choice, "I always trust Priyanka's judgment; she's not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought, and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good."

Speculations about their wedding date have been doing rounds now. When asked the mother about it, she said, "They haven't decided on a wedding date yet. It's too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it, and when they want it."

Also Read: Have You Seen Priyanka Chopra's New 'Stunning' Ring?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates