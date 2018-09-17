Priyanka Chopra locks lip with fiance Nick Jonas on birthday

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photograph kissing her fiance Nick Jonas, whom she fondly calls "baby", on his 26th birthday.

Yesterday, Nick Jonas turned 26. Priyanka Chopra's fiancé rang in his birthday with family and friends at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim, California, on Saturday night, where he performed post a baseball game. The two locked lips after Priyanka wished him on stage after the show. Nick had celebrated PeeCee's 36th birthday in July by proposing to her.

Jonas turned 26 on Sunday, and Priyanka, who is currently Dallas with the pop star shared a photograph of herself planting a kiss on Jonas's cheek.

"Happy birthday baby," she captioned the image.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is Priyanka's cousin, tweeted, "Happy birthday Nick! Nick Jonas, this year love and lady luck is sorted, so now I can only wish you all the happiness in the world! Throwback to the first family picture we all ever took."

Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on August 18. Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink.

