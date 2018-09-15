Is Nick Jonas growing a moustache for beau Priyanka Chopra?

hollywood

It appears that Nick Jonas has been desperately trying to grow some hair above his upper lip to impress Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Is Priyanka Chopra's fiance, Nick Jonas, trying to shed his baby-face image by sporting facial fuzz? The American singer, 25, was spotted in Malibu recently with a skinny moustache while exiting a beachfront restaurant. It appears that he has been desperately trying to grow some hair above his upper lip. We don't know if PeeCee has suggested it, but this in-between stage of growth is making him look even younger. Like those teenage boys who want to grow a moustache overnight to impress friends.

Talking of Priyanka and Nick's love story, it all began at the Met Gala event in 2017, where love-struck between them, and they've been thick ever since. Post which, there were several speculative stories of them being one unit. Whenever the 35-year-old actress was asked about it, she neither denied nor accepted of their relationship.

However, they made it official after rumours of them exchanging rings with each other on Priyanka's birthday started doing the rounds. The entire Jonas family flew down to India on August 17 evening to attend the traditional Roka ceremony of Nick and Priyanka.

