Nick Jonas shares details about his engagement to Priyanka Chopra and their nickname

Nick Jonas quipped that Priyanka Chopra likes 'Prick' as their celebrity nickname. He also shared details about the couple's recent trip to India and the celebration of their engagement among family members in Mumbai last month.

Nick Jonas has opened up about his love story with Priyanka Chopra. In a first, the singer spilled the beans about his engagement to Chopra and has also revealed the couple's new nickname! The singer says even though they dated for a few months only before getting engaged, they knew "it was right". The former Jonas Brothers band member shared the story during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places. People thought we were being coy, and so we [did] until, cut to now [and] we're engaged," Jonas said.

"The story sort of wrote itself. It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy."

The 25-year-old singer quipped that Priyanka likes 'Prick' as their celebrity nickname. He shared details about the couple's recent trip to India and the celebration of their engagement among family members in Mumbai last month. "It was a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. We both left that ceremony so full of joy," said Jonas. He also revealed that his parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., were blown away on experiencing the immense love that everyone shared.

Catch Nick Jonas spilling the beans in these videos:

The couple's wedding date is still not confirmed yet. Stay tuned for more updates on Prick's romance.

