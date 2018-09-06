Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' PDA at US Open is too cute to handle

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra accompanied them. Nick Jonas' brother Joe and fiance Sophie Turner were also present

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas were spotted watching a match at the ongoing US Open in New York. The newly engaged couple were spotted enjoying quality time. PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra accompanied them. Nick's brother Joe and fiancée Sophie Turner were also present.

Priyanka posted a photos of her, Nick, Joe, and Turner from the double date on her official Instagram account. "It's a fam jam at US Open (sic)," she captioned the image Thursday.

The two couple were joined by Priyanka's mother Madhu during the match between Serena Williams and Karolina Pliskova.

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra's fan club, we got our hands on some more lovey-dovey pictures of the couple. Check it out:



After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement last month with a 'roka' ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai. Both the events were attended by near and dear ones of the couple.

Soon after the ceremony, Nick flew to the US while PeeCee stayed back to continue shooting for her upcoming project The Sky is Pink.

