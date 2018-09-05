What A Week: Priyanka and the Kapoors are still breaking the net

bollywood

Just a quick (and maybe bi***y, maybe gushing, maybe useless) opinion on that happened on the week that went by

Priyanka Chopra(Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah) and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan(Picture courtesy: @sakpataudi)

It seems that Vogue magazine is actually trying to make amends. After the terrible Suhana cover and all the outrage over it on social media (yours truly also wrote long posts on Instagram), the September cover actually has two models on it, who are supposedly all the rage right now. Well, all I can say is, who really cares? Models, or Kareena or Katrina or Priyanka -- why not, mix it up Vogue? Think of different creative women to put on the cover, maybe? The country is full of them! And why I am not yet seeing a Radhika Apte cover? What's the delay?

Also, just as I sat down to write this, I saw fresh pictures of Priyanka and her lover, that Jonas boy, at the US Open. Now my problem is not that he is younger, she is older, blah, blah, blah. My problem is that he looks so boring ya!! I know I am being extra judgmental, but I really wish she had chosen the more talented Jonas brother, i.e. Joe Jonas. I love his band, DNCE! But he is dating the even cooler Sophie Turner, aka Sansa. Chalo, at least the company she is keeping is interesting.

Also, the Kapoor family is breaking the internet with their vacation pictures. This Kareena Kapoor keeps getting hotter and we are wondering if she is only living on a blood diet (very vampire-like behaviour, na). Saif looks happy and well rounded, and Kunal and Soha look so pretty together. And the kids of course. Inaaya and Taimur are enough to keep social media buzzing even if nobody else was around.

Last word: Don't listen to Eminem's new album, however nostalgic you may be feeling. If you have to listen to an Eminem song, go back in time and plug into Lose Yourself from the 8 Mile soundtrack. You can thank me later.

