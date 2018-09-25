Sonam Kapoor stuns in a black plunging neckline gown in Milan

bollywood-fashion

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor was seen with husband Anand Ahuja at Giorgio Armani's fashion show in Milan

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sonamkapoor

The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, never lets her followers down. On Sunday, she was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja at an ace fashion designer, Giorgio Armani's fashion show in Milan. The show marks the debut of the fashionable newlyweds Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S. Ahuja at the fashion week. Post the exquisite fashion show the stunning duo met the maestro, Mr. Giorgio Armani.

While husband Anand looked dapper in a characoal grey suit, Sonam raised the temperature with her bold black outfit. Both, Sonam and Anand looked colour coordinated, giving some amazing fashion goals to the couples.

Sonam and Anand were seated in the prestigious front row at the fashion show, sitting next to Hollywood veteran actress, Cate Blanchett. Speaking about her experience at the fashion show the actress says, "The passion to seek perfection through his work can finally be said to be completed with this gorgeous collection that Anand & I got to view. The Armani experience has been impeccable for the both of us and I can't wait for the collection to be released!"

The Bollywood actress shared some amazing monochrome photos and videos from the fashion event. In one of the photos, Sonam thanked designer Armani for having them on the show and honouring them "beautifully". "What a stunning show @giorgioarmani ! Thank you so much for having us and yet again taking care of us so beautifully, we had a blast! [sic]."

On the professional front, Sonam delivered Veere Di Wedding, and will next be seen in The Zoya Factor, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

