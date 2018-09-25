Paris Fashion Week photos: Karan Johar's got his Gucci game going

bollywood-fashion

Karan Johar shared various snaps from the Gucci show at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on his Instagram and you can't afford to miss these ensembles

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is in Paris. The filmmaker, who recently turned cover boy for the latest edition of a luxury lifestyle magazine, is busy flaunting his Gucci outfits in the foreign land. KJo shared various snaps from the Gucci show at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) on his Instagram and you can't afford to miss these ensembles.

In one of the pictures, Karan looked suave in a black outfit, coupled with a grey checked designer coat and big black frames.

View this post on Instagram In thought ....in @Gucci #pfw A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onSep 24, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

He also shared a snap with South Korean singer Kai, captioned "With K-pop star at the @gucci show! @weareone.exo #kimjongin #kai"

On the work front, KJo recently announced his next directorial titled 'Takht', two years after Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' garnered immense appreciation. The flick, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the theatres in 2020.

Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 6 will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm. From Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt, and the trio of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif embracing the couch is doing the rounds to be on the guest list.

