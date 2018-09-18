Karan Johar wants to create a film franchise with Dhadak actors

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Dhadak, will also feature in Karan Johar's directorial venture Takht, which rolls next year

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar is keen to spin a franchise with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The duo, who featured in his production, Dhadak, shared great chemistry in the love saga.

Sources say KJo wants to create a film franchise with the two, just like he did with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Janhvi also features in Johar's directorial venture Takht, which rolls next year.

A few days ago, while hosting a radio show Calling Karan Season 2, one of the listeners asked him about the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the actors he would choose for the movie, read a statement.

Karan replied saying: "If I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2, I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it." Alia was launched in Bollywood by Karan with his film "Student of the Year" in 2012. Janhvi also made her acting debut with a film, Dhadak, backed by Karan. Ranbir, on the other hand, has worked with the filmmaker in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Well, let's wait and watch what Karan has in store for all of us!

