Did Karan Johar just confirm Deepika-Ranveer's November wedding?

Should this be taken as a confirmation of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's November nuptials? Karan Johar, after all, knows all the gossip

Karan Johar is a one-stop destination for all the inside Bollywood gossip. The maverick filmmaker, who is currently hosting a love show on a radio channel as an Radio Jockey, spilled some beans about one of the most hot topics in Bollywood right now - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone marriage. On the radio show, Karan gives love advice to the callers, and is also asked a few questions by the listeners. While answering those questions, the filmmaker gives away too much of meat for headlines.

Karan Johar was recently questioned about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's impending marriage on the show. To which, Karan instantly replied that he is not denying it. Should this be taken as a confirmation of their November nuptials? KJo, after all, knows all the gossip.

Reportedly, the couple has locked Italy's Lake Como as their ultimate wedding destination and would tie the knot on November 20, 2018. However, there hasn't been any official announcement from the couple yet. Ranveer and Deepika have managed to keep their nuptials news under wraps. Also, the Ram Leela actors have reportedly requested their guests to not carry mobile phones at their wedding venue. It also states that eventually Ranveer and Deepika will share glimpses of their wedding with the fans on social media.

