Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding be just like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli?

bollywood

Those in the know say they will spring a surprise like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did during their wedding celebration last December. Online fans have been playing the guessing game about the date and venue

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have preferred to be tightlipped about their impending nuptials. Despite a great deal of speculations, it is said the two have decided that they will not talk about the wedding.

Those in the know say they will spring a surprise like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did during their wedding celebration last December. Online fans have been playing the guessing game about the date and venue. While some say November 10 has been fixed, others say it will be at a later date. Ranveer's Simbaa is due in December, so fans are assuming it will be by November end.

Another rumour is that Ranveer's folks are keen on a typical Sindhi wedding, replete with traditional customs, including Saanth, which has friends and relatives tearing the groom's clothes.

Reportedly, when asked recently about the big day, Deepika had offered a safe reply, "You will know soon." There has also been a buzz about the ceremony being held on foreign shores, but those in the know say it will be in Bengaluru and Mumbai. There have also been reports that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have requested their wedding guests to not carry mobile phones at their wedding venue.

Deepika and Ranveer's love-story sparked on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela (2013). Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash these rumours. The couple's social media admiration for each other is on its peak these days. Well, let's wait for an official confirmation from the couple.

Also Read: Meet Deepika Padukone's personal photographer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates