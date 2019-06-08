Sanjay Kapoor opts out of Ekta Kapoor's Soggy Hoga Tera Baap; Here's why

web-series

Sanjay Kapoor lets go of Ekta Kapoor's web show to feature in Asif Kapadia's drama, set in the hilly terrains of the North

The actor with the crew in the midst of filming the show

Six months after reports of Sanjay Kapoor signing up for Alt Balaji's web show, Soggy Hoga Tera Baap hit headlines, mid- day has it that the actor has opted out of Ekta Kapoor's offering to green- light an Amazon Prime show instead."

Kapoor, along with co- star Shahana Goswami, has been quietly shooting for the Asif Kapadia production that sees Monsoon Shootout director Amit Kumar taking charge of the project. Says a source close to the project, "Every detail, including the title, is currently under wraps as Amazon wants to make the announcement, and those associated with the project have signed a [non- disclosure] contract.

It is a dark and edgy thriller set in the hilly terrains of the North-East. Sanjay, as the protagonist, plays a character with shades of grey." Barring the lead protagonists, also including Goswami, the cast includes actors from Sikkim, Nepal and Darjeeling, where the show has been filmed. "Only the last schedule was shot in Mumbai last Friday." Shooting for the offering, we hear, kicked- off in January, two months after news of Kapoor's association with the Alt Balaji show, hit headlines.

It is suggested that Kapoor's dates were blocked for this offering in advance. "Sanjay and Ekta tried to work out the dates, but it didn't materialise. They are now in talks for a couple of other projects."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates