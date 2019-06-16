Anushka Ranjan glows in these sexy outfits from her vacation in Maldives, see photos

bollywood

Alia Bhatt's best friend and Wedding Pulao actress Anushka Ranjan is currently in the Maldives. The actress's vacation pictures will give you major travel goals

Anushka Ranjan shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Anushka Ranjan is currently in the Maldives for a vacation, and these pictures are sure to make you pack your travel bags and cut away from the city. Anushka is one of Bollywood's top star, Alia Bhatt's best friend and recently they also attended a destination wedding of one of their common friends.

As soon as she touched the Maldives, she shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote: "My Sunday seems to be looking quite interesting .. Touch down #Maldives [sic]"

Anushka is also good friends with television actress Krystle D'souza and the latter commented on her picture saying, "Yassss gurllll [sic]"

Her second picture is a sight to behold. Dressed in a pretty bralette and pants, paired with a cardigan, Anushka looked beautiful. She captioned the photo as: "Sun in my eyes and the world at my feet [sic]"

Athiya Shetty dropped a comment calling her "Sunshine!" What's more beautiful is the exotic location.

Her third picture saw her taking a stroll in a sheer black cape. She shared the photo with the caption: "A whole new world [sic]" To which Aditya Seal, who also made his debut with Student of The Year wrote, "Beyond belief."

View this post on Instagram A whole new worldðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Maldives @kandima_maldives A post shared by AnushðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@anushkaranjan) onJun 10, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram Rosè all dayðÂÂÂÂ· #Maldives @kandima_maldives A post shared by AnushðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@anushkaranjan) onJun 10, 2019 at 11:27pm PDT

A video shared by the actress has her riding a bicycle and "running away" from "reality".

View this post on Instagram Running away from reality like... ðÂÂÂÂ² #Maldives @kandima_maldives A post shared by AnushðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@anushkaranjan) onJun 11, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

After looking at all these lovely pictures, Krystle D'souza again wrote a comment saying that her summer vacation is an endless one, either she comes back or takes her (Krystle) there.

Also Read: Anushka Ranjan celebrates birthday with Lindsay Lohan

