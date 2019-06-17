Dance Deewane 2: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her belly dancing moves; watch video

bollywood

Shashank Khaitan, who directed Janhvi Kapoor's first film Dhadak, nominated the actress to show off her best dancing moves, and Janhvi chose to belly dance

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's FC

Janhvi Kapoor, who left the town in awe of her beauty and grace with Dhadak's release, showed off her belly dancing moves for a dancing challenge. Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak's director nominated Janhvi for a new challenge for an upcoming reality show, Dance Deewane 2.

Though Janhvi posted as her Instagram story, the actress' fan clubs shared it on their social media handle. They captioned: "She accepted #DanceDeewaneChallenge and did Belly dance... Nominated by @shashankkhaitan. [sic]"

For the unversed, it all started with Madhuri Dixit Nene's post. The dancing diva shared a dance video on social media and invited to join in the Dance Deewane 2 family. She wrote: "There's a little surprise coming your way soon, so stay tuned to @colorstv and #DanceDeewane2. Meanwhile show off your dance moves & challenge your friends & family for the #DD2challenge. I challenge @shashankkhaitan , @thetusharkalia and @arjunbijlani ðÂÂÂðÂÂº @dancewithmadhuri [sic]"

Madhuri challenged a few television stars, Arjun Bijlani being one of them. The actor too took up the challenge and shared a groovy video.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut with Dhadak and will be seen in Rooh Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. She has finished the shoot of Gunjan Saxena's biopic. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

