Katrina Kaif worried about Janhvi Kapoor's 'very very short shorts' in the gym
Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show, BFFs With Vogue, Katrina Kaif was asked to answer who goes OTT with their gym wears
Katrina Kaif appeared on a chat show, BFFs With Vogue by Neha Dhupia, with her friend and stylist, Anaita Shroff Adjania. The actress was thrown a plethora of questions by Neha, out of which, one was about the celebrity who goes OTT (over-the-top) with their gym and workout outfits, to which, Katrina said, "Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."
Janhvi Kapoor is often snapped by the paparazzi on her way to the gym and her pictures go viral on social media.
In a promotional video released by the makers of BFFs With Vogue, the actress was asked when was the last time she was called sexy. To which, her answer was, "Last Night" and they all burst out laughing. Neha Dhupia had shared the promo video on her Instagram account and wrote, "This week's BFFs, @katrinakaif and @anaitashroffadajania are fierce and 100% unfiltered! Catch them on the next episode of #BFFsWithVogue, this Saturday at 9 PM on @colorsinfinitytv [sic]"
Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor, both are fitness addicts, and they are often snapped by the shutterbugs outside their gym. Katrina Kaif is seen advocating fitness to her colleagues and team.
On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is promoting her upcoming film, Bharat with Salman Khan. She is called "Madam Sir" in the film, and her look from Bharat is the most talked-about.
Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut with Dhadak and will be seen in Rooh Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. She has finished the shoot of Gunjan Saxena's biopic.
