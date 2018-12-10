Janhvi Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan team up for Gunjan Saxena biopic

bollywood

Karan Johar is producing the air force biopic about Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat aviator who played a pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil war

Janhvi Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will be Janhvi Kapoor's co-star in the biopic of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat aviator who played a pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil war.

Karan Johar is producing the film. South icon Mammootty's son, Dulquer, was seen in the Irrfan Khan-starer Karwaan earlier this year. He also features in The Zoya Factor, which has Sonam Kapoor as a co-star. There's buzz that Karan has also pencilled him for another Dharma production. Is he KJo's new blue-eyed boy?

Janhvi Kapoor will be awarded 'Arets Stjerneskudd' rising talent of the year by the Norwegian Consulate General on December 10.

"I made my debut with 'Dhadak' this year. Our film has been seen by audiences across the globe since it released worldwide and many of them including people staying in Norway have seen the film and sent their good wishes via social media. This recognition is a pleasant surprise. I am happy to receive this honour and humbled that they chose me for this honour," she said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates