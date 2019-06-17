Priyanka Chopra Jonas assigns her Bajirao Mastani makeup artiste for Sharmin Segal's Malaal

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' assigning her Bajirao Mastani makeup artiste for her dance number in Malaal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (Right) Sharmin Sehgal in the song. Pics/Getty Images, AFP

When it comes to the factors that went behind her praise-worthy act in Bajirao Mastani, a close second to Priyanka Chopra Jonas's acting prowess would be her apt resemblance to a Maharashtrian woman. It's only fitting then that the actor recommend makeup artiste Uday Shirali when she heard that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece would acquire a similar look for her debut vehicle.

With Bhansali's Malaal seeing Sharmin Sehgal acquire the look of a Maharashtrian in the song Uddhal, Chopra suggested artiste Uday Shirali enable her to slip into the part. A source says, "Uday, who has worked with Priyanka for many years, was suggested for the young actress. Sharmin sports a navari saree and nathni. Asha Ganpat Malpekar had earlier created the traditional drapes for Priyanka during Bajirao Mastani, and has also dressed Sharmin in this song."

Also Read: Malaal: Priyanka Chopra Jonas roots for newcomers Meezaan and Sharmin Segal

Sehgal, who has worked as an assistant director on Chopra-starrers Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani, says, "[Uday] knew how to provide the best look for this song. The saree is similar to the one Priyanka wore in Pinga, and in the film Kaminey." The debutante finds comfort in the fact that she is being mentored by Bollywood's most successful actor. "There are countless things that she has guided me through."

Also Read: Malaal Udhal Ho song: Meezaan and Sharmin display a beautiful chemistry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates