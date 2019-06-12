Malaal Udhal Ho song: Meezaan and Sharmin display a beautiful chemistry

bollywood

Sharmin, who is an outsider to Maharashtra in the film, is shown gracefully moving to upbeat and rhythmical beats of the song, which makes one want to shake a leg

Meezaan and Sharmin

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, Malaal, has released another peppy number 'Udhal Ho' featuring new faces Meezaan Jaaferi and Sharmin Segal. Set around Ganesh Chaturthi, the two-minute forty seconds dance number sung by Adarsh Shinde is infused with a Marathi vibe and brings out the romance between the lead pair.

Watch the video of Udhal Ho here:

Meezaan, who is getting a grand Bollywood launch by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Malaal, has been receiving rave reviews for his screen presence in the trailer. After being instrumental in the careers of some of the biggest stars including Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan in a pure love story that marks Bhansali Productions first collaboration with T-Series.

Prashant Ingole has penned the lyrics and Sanjay Leela Bhansali composed the track. Earlier, the makers dropped the film's first track 'Aila Re', which seemed to be the typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali style song. Set in a bar, the song features Meezan acing the choreography.

Malaal is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Krishan Kumar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Javed Jaaferi's son, Meezaan Jaaferi. Sanjay Bhansali has watched Sharmin grow and personally prepared her to face the silver screen. Sharmin is not new to the world of cinema and has for years assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the sets of his films. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is scheduled to release on June 28.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS