Malaal: Notes from Prashant Ingole for Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Prashant Ingole discusses penning six tracks in filmmaker's Malaal
Having initially being roped in to write one song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, Malaal, Prashant Ingole went on to pen another five of the seven numbers that now comprise the film's soundtrack.
"Apart from the recently released song, Aila Re, there are a few celebration tracks that do [justice] to the chawl set-up, one love song, and one tapori track that sees the actor wooing his [love interest], among others," says Ingole.
Also Read: Ganesh Acharya on Jaaved Jaaferi's son: I have an emotional attachment with Meezaan
The lyricist enjoys investing as much time in understanding the script as an actor does. "I had once wanted to be a chef, and so, I understand that [blending] every aspect is important. I love to read scripts to learn the character and his required lingo."
Unlike the process followed by composers who render an established composition for the lyricist to work on, Ingole celebrates the fact that, here, the writer and composer worked in tandem. "This way, the words have more [value]."
Also Read: Malaal: Sharmin Segal shoots stunt scene despite injury
Top Stories of the day:
- Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
- Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
- Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
- Style goals! Kangana Ranaut aces the summer look in hot shorts
- Sara Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor, who rocked the 'Salwar Kameez' look?
- Candid clicks! Malaika Arora buys flowers, after working out at the gym
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- These photos of Sonam Kapoor will make you miss your childhood more
- Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note for Sheetal Jain, says they don't make people like him anymore
- Anand Ahuja wishes 'girlfriend forever' Sonam Kapoor happy b'day in the sweetest way
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Padmaavat to her