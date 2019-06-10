Malaal: Notes from Prashant Ingole for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

music

Prashant Ingole discusses penning six tracks in filmmaker's Malaal

Prashant Ingole and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Having initially being roped in to write one song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production, Malaal, Prashant Ingole went on to pen another five of the seven numbers that now comprise the film's soundtrack.

"Apart from the recently released song, Aila Re, there are a few celebration tracks that do [justice] to the chawl set-up, one love song, and one tapori track that sees the actor wooing his [love interest], among others," says Ingole.

The lyricist enjoys investing as much time in understanding the script as an actor does. "I had once wanted to be a chef, and so, I understand that [blending] every aspect is important. I love to read scripts to learn the character and his required lingo."

Unlike the process followed by composers who render an established composition for the lyricist to work on, Ingole celebrates the fact that, here, the writer and composer worked in tandem. "This way, the words have more [value]."

