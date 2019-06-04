Malaal: Sharmin Segal shoots stunt scene despite injury

bollywood

Having trained under a perfectionist, Sharmin Segal too understands the demands of her job. The promising debutante was a shining example of professionalism while shooting a challenging scene in Malaal

Sharmin Segal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sharminsegal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his niece Sharmin Segal with Malaal, that marks his first production collaboration with T-Series. Sanjay Bhansali has watched Sharmin grow and personally prepared her to face the silver screen. Sharmin is not new to the world of cinema and has for years assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on the sets of his films.

Having trained under a perfectionist, Sharmin too understands the demands of her job. The promising debutante was a shining example of professionalism while shooting a challenging scene in Malaal. It so happened that the actress had to perform a stunt scene while sitting behind co-star Meezaan on a bike. However, Sharmin had only recently hurt her back and suffered from severe pain.

Reveals a unit source, "Sharmin had suffered a back injury but since the team was shooting on a tight schedule, she didn't want to cause inconvenience to the crew and decided to go ahead with the shoot. Sharmin has been an AD on films like Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani and knows that actors have to do what it takes when the cameras roll. She managed the scene beautifully, despite the discomfort and impressed everyone on the sets with her dedication and professionalism."

The film's trailer released a few days ago and the 3.04-minute-long trailer also features glimpses of songs from the movie. In one of the shots, Sharmin can be seen decked up in a Maharashtrian outfit, dancing to a peppy song. Another glimpse shows a melodious romantic song picturised on the lead pair.

Gulshan Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali present Malaal. Directed by Mangesh Hadawle and introducing Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar. Malaal releases nationwide on July 5, 2019.

Also Read: Ganesh Acharya on Jaaved Jaaferi's son: I have an emotional attachment with Meezaan

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates