Bride leaves wedding and crashes Vikrant Massey's shoot in Delhi; Here's what happened next

Shoot of Vikrant Massey's next stalled for hours in Delhi after female fan leaves wedding and gatecrashes set; actor compelled to call cop

What promised to be an exciting first day of shoot in Delhi quickly turned into a disturbing one for Vikrant Massey. The actor, who kicked off the shoot of his forthcoming film in Saket, Delhi, on June 6, had a strange fan encounter when a woman left her wedding to gatecrash his set.

A unit hand reveals, "While the team had taken adequate security measures for the evening shoot, a woman — dressed in bridal finery — broke into the set. She created a scene as she cried inconsolably and insisted on meeting Vikrant. Initially, the unit barred her from meeting the actor, but she refused to budge and threw a ruckus about how she doesn't want to get married. When she held her ground for over an hour, Vikrant sat down with her for a chat and tried to pursue her to return to her wedding venue. However, his words fell on deaf ears. Finally, the security team had to intervene and cops were called on set."

Even as the cops from the Saket police station escorted the woman back home, the shoot, we hear, was stalled for over four hours owing to the incident. When mid-day reached out to Massey, he confirmed the episode but refused to divulge further details. "Initially, I didn't know how to react. Although I was humbled, the fact was that I couldn't let her leave her wedding functions and had to ensure that she returns safely to her family," he said. Disturbing fan encounters aren't rare in Bollywood. Flummoxed by the situation, the actor added that he had no option but to seek the help of local cops. "I will always be grateful for people loving my work and admiring me, but sometimes we are left in situations that throw us off balance. This was a bizarre incident."

