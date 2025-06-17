Breaking News
Kuberaa teaser was trimmed by a 25-year-old alumnus of Nagarjuna's college: 'I asked who cut this?!'

Updated on: 17 June,2025 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nagarjuna recently shared that the impressive teaser of Kuberaa, which has got everyone talking, was originally trimmed by a 25-year-old boy, who happens to be an alumnus of Annapurna College, which is owned by the Akkineni family

Kuberaa teaser was trimmed by a 25-year-old alumnus of Nagarjuna's college: 'I asked who cut this?!'

Kuberaa teaser

There is a lot of anticipation around Nagarjuna and Dhanush's upcoming film Kuberaa. And ever since the teaser dropped recently, the hype has heightened as fans cannot wait to watch the film, which releases this month. The teaser titled 'Trance of Kuberaa', has been highly applauded. Set to a thumping music score and featuring superstars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush in powerful roles, the teaser has got everyone talking. And now, Nagarjuna has made some interesting revelations about the teaser.  The best part? It was cut by a 25-year-old! 

Nagarjuna reveals Kuberaa teaser was cut by a 25-year-old


Nagarjuna recently revealed that the impressive teaser was cut by a young man named Sushruth Chilakapati. Interestingly, the 25-year-old is an alumnus of Annapurna College of Film and Media, which is owned by the Akkineni Family. 


Nagarjuna shared, "When I first watched the teaser, I was blown away. I remember asking, ‘Who cut this? What a fantastic cut!’ It had such finesse, such storytelling rhythm - it was difficult to pull off something like that, especially a teaser that builds entirely on a song and still conveys a whole story. I later found out that the person behind it was a young man named Sushruth, an alumnus of Annapurna College of Film & Media. I was genuinely thrilled!" says the superstar. 

Amala Akkineni reacts

Interestingly, Nagarjuna is also the chairman of the college. He revealed that upon seeing the teaser, he immediately asked his wife, Amala Akkineni, the Director of the institute, about the student. "I was so proud. We had met before, but I hadn’t realised he’d go on to do something so impactful. For Sekhar to conceive of a teaser that too the first teaser, like this…and for someone from our very own college to bring it to life - that’s what this ecosystem is all about. It was a full-circle moment for me as both an actor and the founder of the college," he adds.

Amala recalled that Susruth was a focused and passionate student at Annapurna College. His film editing and sound faculty remember him as someone who was gifted with a "natural sense of rhythm". "He has a creative storytelling ability with an intuitive understanding of characterisation. It all showed up in his edits, especially his graduation film Que Sera Sera—a well-crafted and directed black-and-white short film that still stands out. It’s been a joy to see him grow under Sekhar Kammula’s mentorship and make his mark in the industry. We are proud of his journey and glad his work is getting the appreciation it deserves," Amala adds. 

Kuberaa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in key roles. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is among the most anticipated movies of the year and is currently gearing for a widescale release across India on June 20.

