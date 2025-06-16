Kuberaa trailer: Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna get embroiled in a game of power and money. The film will be released in theatres on June 20

Dhanush in Kuberaa trailer

The trailer of the much-awaited Telugu film Kuberaa was unveiled five days before its theatrical release. The trailer of the Sekhar Kammula directorial was unveiled at a grand pre-release event organised in Hyderabad. The film, for the first time, brings together talent powerhouse Nagarjuna and Dhanush. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dilip Tahil, Jim Sarbh among others.

Kuberaa trailer

The trailer of Kuberaa speaks about power and money being over the law of the country. Nagarjuna seems to be playing a government officer who takes in Dhanush's character Deva under his wings. Dhanush plays a beggar in the film and his life changes once Nagarjuna takes care of him. Rashmika plays Dhanush's love interest in the film, who seems to be dealing with problems of her own. Things take a turn when Nagarjuna feels Dhanush has betrayed and fooled him.

Nagarjuna talks about Kuberaa

“This film, I completely surrendered,” Nagarjuna shared candidly. “I told Sekhar — I have surrendered to you. Do what you want with me. I have no issues, I don’t even want to see the monitor. Now you have to live up to my expectations,” he laughed, adding a touch of warmth and humour to the moment.

This revelation further builds on what the superstar had previously stated at the Mumbai event, where he said, “Sekhar Kammula, whom I’ve wanted to work with for the last 15 years, came to me and said, ‘Would you like to do this role?’ I didn’t even ask much about what he was going to offer me — I just said yes.”

Nagarjuna’s deep trust in Sekhar Kammula underscores the emotional and creative synergy at the heart of Kuberaa — a film that promises not just grandeur but also powerful, layered storytelling.

About Kuberaa

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is co-produced by Vipul Agarwal and Manish Vasisth, with Mugafi as the Presenter for North India and also leading the film’s distribution charge across the northern region.

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film will be presented in 3 languages — Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, further expanding its pan-India canvas.

The film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on 20th June 2025.