Starting Monday, Mumbai Division’s ticket-checking teams will be deployed across all coaches during peak hours on a rotational basis, in response to complaints about unauthorised travel in first-class compartments

Representational pic

In a bid to improve the travel experience while prioritising passenger safety and comfort, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has launched a focused ticket-checking drive in first-class coaches of suburban trains to curb irregular travel and uphold service standards for its first-class commuters.

This new system will be introduced from Monday.

In response to the ongoing complaints about unauthorised travel in first-class compartments, Mumbai Division’s ticket-checking teams will now be specifically assigned to all first-class coaches during peak hours on a rotational basis, accompanied by RPF (Railway Protection Force) personnel. These teams will conduct checks from one end of the line to the other, ensuring thorough inspections throughout the train’s journey.

Irregular travellers will be apprehended immediately and penalties will be collected inside the train. If a passenger fails to pay the fine, they will be handed over at the next scheduled station to the Railway department staff. The station-based ticket-checking staff will take over, and if required, complete the legal prosecution process as well.

The initiative aims to protect the rights of legitimate first-class commuters and strengthen fare integrity across the suburban network.

This move follows the considerable success of the air-conditioned (AC) Local Help Line Ticket-Checking initiative previously launched by the Central Railway.

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has appealed to all the commuters to travel with valid tickets or passes and to cooperate with the checking staff, ensuring a smoother and fairer journey for everyone.