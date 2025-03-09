Breaking News
GBS outbreak: 12th death in Pune, tainted water found
Mumbai: Kurla gaothan residents rally against ‘slum’ tag
Mumbai: Malvani woman booked for honey trap
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
Mid-Day Impact | Let there be light! MMRDA finally pays Rs 8 lakh bill for Naigaon ROB
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week

Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week

Updated on: 09 March,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Extra crowds expected during Holi season to be contained in waiting areas, say officials

Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week

Dadar is one of the stations with heavy crowds. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Restricted platform tickets to be sold this week
x
00:00

The Central Railway on Saturday said it is restricting the sale of platform tickets at six stations—Mumbai CSMT, Dadar, Kurla LTT, Thane and Kalyan Panvel—for a few days to avoid extra crowding during the Holi festival season. “In view of extra crowds on platforms due to the upcoming Holi festival, sale of platform tickets has been restricted from March 8 to 16 to avoid excessive crowding and any untoward incident,” a senior CR official said.


At a high-level meeting on Friday headed by minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on crowd control at stations, a number of key decisions were taken, including creation of permanent waiting areas outside stations at 60 stations across the country which periodically face heavy crowds. With the concept, crowd surge will be contained within the waiting area. Passengers will be allowed to go to platforms only when the trains arrive.


“There is also a plan of complete access control at these 60 identified stations where only passengers with confirmed reserved tickets only will be given direct access to the platforms and passengers without a ticket or on the waiting list will wait in the outside waiting area. Also, two new designs of 12-metre-wide (40 feet) and six-metre-wide (20 feet) standard FOB have been developed. Besides cameras for monitoring crowds, up-to-date digital communication equipment like walkie-talkies and calling systems will be installed at heavy crowd stations,” a senior official said.


“The station director will get financial empowerment so that he can take on-the-spot decisions for improving the station. He will also be empowered to control the sale of tickets” the official added.

10-point agenda to ease crowding

>> Permanent outside waiting areas at select stations
>> Access control in the works
>> Wide design foot over bridges
>> Cameras for monitoring
>> War rooms
>> New generation communication equipment
>> New design ID card
>> New uniform design for staff
>> Upgradation of station director post
>> Sale of tickets as per capacity

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway indian railways mumbai railways dadar kurla thane kalyan panvel holi mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK