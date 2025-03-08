The train was driven by Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman loco pilot. It passed through Matunga Station, which is India’s first all-women managed station

In a historic move to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, the Central Railway operated two pioneering services with all-women crews on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the empowerment of women within Indian Railways.

Train No 22223 CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express became the first of its kind to be operated by an all-women crew. The train was driven by Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman loco pilot, with Sangeeta Kumari serving as the Assistant Loco Pilot. Shweta Ghone was the Train Manager during the journey.

In addition to this, a dedicated team of Head Ticket Examiners Anushka KP and MJ Rajput, and Senior Ticket Examiners Sarika Ojha, Suvarna Pashte, Kavita Maral and Manisha Ram were deployed to assist passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express also featured a team of On-Board Train Hostesses: Monica, Rubina, Pooja, Namrata, and Uma.

The all-women operated Vande Bharat Express departed from CSMT at 6.20 am. It passed through Matunga Station, which is India’s first all-women managed station. The entire team at Matunga exchanged signals with the Train Manager, cheering and celebrating the milestone.

A special goods train was also operated on the same day with an all-women crew. The train, which operated between Kalyan and Trombay, consisted of 43 wagons with a total load of 1,150 tonnes. The train was steered by Sangeeta Sarkar as Loco Pilot, with Tejaswi Walke as Assistant Loco Pilot and Rohini Jadhav as Train Manager.

Women’s Day celebrations across Central Railway Divisions

The International Women's Day 2025 celebrations were extended across multiple divisions of Central Railway, with significant events taking place at Nagpur, Bhusaval, Pune, and Solapur.

On the Nagpur Division, a series of events took place with 69 outstanding women employees from various departments being felicitated for their contributions in cultural, social, literary, and sports fields. Nagpur Division also boasts 1,579 women employees, with Ajni Station managed entirely by 22 women, overseeing train operations, ticketing, security, and other tasks.

In Bhusaval Division, a Special Goods Train, managed entirely by an all-women crew, was operated to highlight the capabilities and dedication of the women employees. The crew included Jyoti Singh as Loco Pilot, Shivani as Assistant Loco Pilot, and Bhagyashree Pimple as Train Manager.

On the Pune Division, the first Women's Barracks for Women Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was inaugurated. These barracks are designed to provide necessary rest facilities for the women RPF staff working in Pune suburban areas, as well as women personnel posted across various stations within the division.

The Solapur Division also celebrated the occasion by deploying a women-led ticket-checking team on the Solapur-CSMT Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express (train nos 22226/22225).