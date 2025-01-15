Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a public sector undertaking, secured the initial order worth Rs 675 crore for manufacturing the sleeper version from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai last year

The second air-conditioned compartment of the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The sleek and sophisticated sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express, originally conceived as Train 20 and a successor to the Train 18 chair-car Vande Bharat, made its first entry into Mumbai on Wednesday on trial. This advanced train is designed to eventually replace the Rajdhani-class trains in the coming years.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a public sector undertaking, secured the initial order worth R675 crore for manufacturing the sleeper version from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai last year. The prototype of the train has been undergoing extensive tests and trials conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) under various conditions and terrains. Last week, it reached a speed of 181 kmph during a test run in Kota.

The first air-conditioned compartment in the Vande Bharat sleeper train. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

“The RDSO certifies new train prototypes after undergoing various trials. This train was scheduled to undergo four trials, including oscillation trials in two phases: up to 115 kmph in the Jhansi division of North Central Railway and up to 180 kmph in the Kota division of West Central Railway (WCR). Following these, brake performance trials were conducted at 160 kmph, coupler force trials at 160 kmph, and finally, the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) trial at 130 kmph, which certifies speed and evaluates the train’s performance. Tuesday’s COCR trial was conducted between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on the Western Railway. After data analysis, the RDSO will issue a certification,” an official said.

The third AC compartment. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Once the trials are completed, the train will be evaluated by the railway safety commissioner at its maximum speed. Only after passing this final stage will the Vande Bharat sleeper trains be certified and handed over to Indian Railways for regular operations. This will be followed by series production for widespread deployment.

The 16-car train arrived at Mumbai Central at 1.50 pm and departed at 2.46 pm. It boasts several advanced features, including automatic doors, ultra-comfortable berths, onboard Wi-Fi, and an aircraft-inspired design. Fully air-conditioned, the train offers three classes of travel: First AC, Second AC, and Third AC.

The First AC includes a coupe for four passengers, elegantly designed cabins, enhanced illumination, and a sleek staircase for upper berths. The Second AC features improved designs with larger spaces and brighter interiors, while the Third AC offers better headroom and redesigned staircases. All classes are equipped with cutting-edge amenities like separate charging ports (Type A and C), foldable snack tables, integrated lighting systems, and laptop charging setups.

For passenger convenience, the train includes a combined gangway for seamless movement, dog boxes at both ends, dedicated linen storage, and 38 special seats for attendants. Additionally, all coaches meet HL3 fire safety standards, the highest hazard level under EN 45545 European railway standard, and feature Braille navigation for visually impaired passengers.

Dog boxes on Vande Bharat sleepers

The dog boxes on the train

The Vande Bharat has dog boxes on either side of the train to carry pets belonging to passengers or the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The dog boxes, located near the pilot cabins, need to be booked by passengers separately at the parcel counter. In traditional trains, dogs had to be placed in cages in the guard’s cabin at the end of the train. The train comprises 11 ac-3 tier coaches, four ac-2 tier coaches, and one first ac coach.

Total Seats by Class

. First AC (1A): 24 seats (1 coach)

. Second AC (2A): 188 seats (4 coaches)

. Third AC (3A): 611 seats (11 coaches)

. Total Seats: 823