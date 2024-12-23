Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Four-year-old boy killed after being hit by car in Wadala; driver held
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Vande Bharat train deviates to Kalyan due to snag delayed by 15 hours

Vande Bharat train deviates to Kalyan due to snag, delayed by 1.5 hours

Updated on: 23 December,2024 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train was delayed by 1.5 hours on Monday morning after deviating to Kalyan due to a signaling issue at Diva. The train was reversed to minimize delays and continue its journey

Vande Bharat train deviates to Kalyan due to snag, delayed by 1.5 hours

File Pic

Listen to this article
Vande Bharat train deviates to Kalyan due to snag, delayed by 1.5 hours
x
00:00

The premier 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning and reached Kalyan instead of Panvel due to a snag, causing a delay of 1.5 hours as it had to be reversed.


"There was a signaling and telecommunications department failure at Diva at point 103 (down local fast line to the 5th line) from 6:10 am to 6:45 am.


In a spot decision to avoid further delay, the train was taken to Kalyan and reversed.


The priority was to recover every lost minute," a CR spokesperson said.

The semi-high-speed train usually completes its journey in 7 hours and 45 minutes. It has eight stops along the way.

The Mumbai-Goa (Madgaon) Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim during its journey.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vande Bharat Express mumbai Goa Madgaon Express mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK