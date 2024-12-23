The 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train was delayed by 1.5 hours on Monday morning after deviating to Kalyan due to a signaling issue at Diva. The train was reversed to minimize delays and continue its journey

The premier 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning and reached Kalyan instead of Panvel due to a snag, causing a delay of 1.5 hours as it had to be reversed.

"There was a signaling and telecommunications department failure at Diva at point 103 (down local fast line to the 5th line) from 6:10 am to 6:45 am.

In a spot decision to avoid further delay, the train was taken to Kalyan and reversed.

The priority was to recover every lost minute," a CR spokesperson said.

The semi-high-speed train usually completes its journey in 7 hours and 45 minutes. It has eight stops along the way.

The Mumbai-Goa (Madgaon) Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim during its journey.