The 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train was delayed by 1.5 hours on Monday morning after deviating to Kalyan due to a signaling issue at Diva. The train was reversed to minimize delays and continue its journey
The premier 22229 CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat train deviated from its regular route on Monday morning and reached Kalyan instead of Panvel due to a snag, causing a delay of 1.5 hours as it had to be reversed.
"There was a signaling and telecommunications department failure at Diva at point 103 (down local fast line to the 5th line) from 6:10 am to 6:45 am.
In a spot decision to avoid further delay, the train was taken to Kalyan and reversed.
The priority was to recover every lost minute," a CR spokesperson said.
The semi-high-speed train usually completes its journey in 7 hours and 45 minutes. It has eight stops along the way.
The Mumbai-Goa (Madgaon) Vande Bharat Express operates six days a week—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.
It halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim during its journey.