Mumbai: Longer Vande Bharat train's first trial run gets thumbs up

Mumbai: Longer Vande Bharat train's first trial run gets thumbs up

Updated on: 10 August,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Train that has four additional coaches arrived in Mumbai from Ahmedabad on Friday

Mumbai: Longer Vande Bharat train’s first trial run gets thumbs up

The longer version of the Vande Bharat train in Mumbai on Friday

Mumbai: Longer Vande Bharat train’s first trial run gets thumbs up
The Western Railway on Friday conducted trials of a longer Vande Bharat train that arrived in Mumbai in five hours and 21 minutes from Ahmedabad. The longer, saffron-coloured train has four additional coaches compared to the existing version of the Vande Bharat Express.


“Confirmatory oscillograph car run (COCR) trial run of a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express at 130 kmph conducted between Ahmedabad and Mumbai this morning,” an official confirmed on Friday.



The train started from Ahmedabad at 7 am and reached Mumbai Central at 12.21pm. It travelled at a speed of 130 kmph in stretches. The trial included four additional C coaches, making the total configuration 14C+2E. The train resumed its return journey from Mumbai Cental to Ahmedabad at 1 pm.


As of July 29, 2024, Indian Railways is operating 102 Vande Bharat train services across the country.

At present, more than 50 train services ply between Mumbai and Ahmedabad including trains like Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Shatabdi Express, running at 100 kmph on the Mumbai Central-Borivli stretch and at higher speeds in between.

The Western Railway Mumbai division has been working on a project to attain increased speed capabilities, focusing on three key areas, including bolstering track infrastructure, enhancing electrical overhead wires and signals, and implementing crash barriers to deter animals from accessing the railway track vicinity.

