Mumbai: Rs 57 cr collected from ticketless travelers on Western Railway in three months

Updated on: 08 August,2024 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

In July 2024 alone, Rs. 5.20 crore was recovered from detecting 1.22 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including cases involving unbooked luggage

The Western Railway has collected an impressive Rs 57 crore in fines from ticketless travelers over the past three months.


According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, "The highly motivated ticket-checking team, under the supervision of senior commercial officers, organised several ticket-checking drives from April to July 2024. These efforts resulted in the recovery of Rs. 57.35 crore, including Rs. 17.39 crore from the Mumbai Suburban section."



"To ensure hassle-free and comfortable travel while improving services for all legitimate passengers, intensive ticket-checking drives are being conducted continuously across Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, and holiday specials. These measures aim to address the issue of ticketless and irregular passengers," he said.


"In July 2024 alone, Rs. 5.20 crore was recovered from detecting 1.22 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including cases involving unbooked luggage. During the same month, Western Railway collected Rs. 2.75 crore in fines from 84,000 cases in the Mumbai Suburban section. To prevent unauthorized entry into AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket-checking drives are conducted. As a result of these efforts, nearly 17,400 unauthorized passengers were penalised from April to July 2024, with approximately Rs. 60 lakh collected in fines," he added.

western railway mumbai local train mumbai mumbai news news

