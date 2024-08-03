Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: WR announces overnight block between Vasai, Bhayander

Updated on: 03 August,2024 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

There will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 04th August 2024, WR said in their communique.

Western Railway will be undertaking a jumbo block on the UP and DOWN Slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayander stations for maintenance of track, signalling, and overhead equipment. This block will take place during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, from 00:30 am to 04:00 am on August 3/4, 2024.


According to a press statement issued by Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, all Slow line trains would operate on the Fast lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali/Goregaon stations during this block period.



As a result, several UP and DOWN suburban trains will be cancelled. Detailed information is available from the Station Masters, the WR said. 


"To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be undertaken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations from 00.30 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 03rd/04th August 2024," stated the communique. 

According to the communique, "During the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Goregaon station.
During the block period, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements. Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 04th August 2024."

Passengers are asked to take note of these arrangements, said the Western Railway. 

Western Railway to provide additional stoppage for Ganpati Special Trains

Meanwhile, to improve passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced an additional stop at Zarap station for the Ganpati Special Train No. 09009/09010, which travels between Mumbai Central and Sawantwadi Road.

According to a press statement released by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 09009 Mumbai Central - Sawantwadi Road Special will incorporate the Zarap station halt beginning on September 2, 2024. The train arrives at Zarap station at 01:30 hrs and departs at 01:32 hrs.

Similarly, Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road - Mumbai Central Special will feature the Zarap station halt beginning on September 3, 2024. The train arrives at Zarap station at 05:00 hrs and departs at 05:02 hrs.

Passengers are encouraged to take note of these new stoppages for a more convenient travel experience.

