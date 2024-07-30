KAVACH is an automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed indigenously by Indian Railways designed to help achieve the goal of 'zero accidents'

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway introduces KAVACH for enhanced train safety x 00:00

Western Railway (WR) is enhancing safety and efficiency in train operations by implementing KAVACH, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed indigenously by Indian Railways through the Research Designs & Standards Organization (RDSO).

ADVERTISEMENT

An official release from WR stated that KAVACH is designed to help achieve the goal of "zero accidents" by automatically applying brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so, ensuring safe train operation even in adverse weather conditions. The system also assists loco pilots in maintaining specified speed limits and prevents Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD).

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, announced that the KAVACH system is being implemented over 789 km of track and on 90 locomotives in the Western Railway region, according to the statement.

According to the WR release, successful trials have been conducted on 405 km of track and 60 locomotives so far. The goal is to commission 735 km by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25.

The KAVACH system will enhance train speeds up to 200 km/h and continuously monitor and display speed and signal information in the loco pilot’s cab, providing protection against collisions, the statement read.

Work on specific sections includes:

- Virar-Surat-Vadodara (Automatic Signalling): 201 km completed out of 336 km.

- Vadodara-Ahmedabad (Automatic Signalling): Loco trials completed for 96 km.

- Vadodara-Ratlam-Nagda (Non-Automatic Signalling): 108 km completed out of 303 km, with final testing in progress.

- Mumbai Central-Virar Suburban (Automatic Signalling): Contract awarded for 54 km, with survey work ongoing.

KAVACH conforms to CENELEC standards EN50126, 50128, 50129, and 50159 (SIL-4), aiming to significantly improve the safety and reliability of train operations in India. The statement said, "The indigenously developed KAVACH technology aims to help the Indian Railways achieve the goal of 'zero accident'."

Western Railway revises Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it has decided to revise Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the timings of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was being revised.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of Train No. 22961 has been revised for operational reasons w.e.f. 24th August, 2024.

Details of the change in timings are as under:

Station Existing Time Revised Time Mumbai Central 15:55 15:45 Borivali 16:20/16:23 16:10/16:13 Vapi 17:43/17:45 17:40/17:42 Surat 18:43/18:48 18:38/18:43 Vadodara 20:16/20:19 20:11/20:14 Ahmedabad 21:25 21:15