Breaking News
Pune Police file chargesheet; teen's parents among 7 named
BMC imposes Rs 50.53 lakh fine on contractors for not repairing potholes, roads
Salman Khan firing case: Court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi
Congress forms committees for seat sharing talks with MVA allies
NMMC cancels water cut in city after heavy downpour at Morbe Dam
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Freight train derails at Boisar railway station none injured

Freight train derails at Boisar railway station; none injured

Updated on: 27 July,2024 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As the train was running at a slow speed, any major accident was prevented

Freight train derails at Boisar railway station; none injured

Freight train derailed at Boisar railway station. Pic/ X

Listen to this article
Freight train derails at Boisar railway station; none injured
x
00:00

Several freight train cars were derailed on Saturday at Boisar railway station in Maharashtra’s Palghar District. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.


As the train was running at a slow speed, any major accident was prevented. Restoration work to return the derailed carriage to the track is currently underway. 



Western Railways operations were reported to be running smoothly and undisrupted by the incident.


Mumbai local train updates: Western Railways announces overnight block between Borivali, Bhayander

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out a night block between Borivali and Bhayander railway stations on the intervening night of July 27 and July 28, 2024. 

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.00 hrs to 04.35 hrs during the intervening night of 27th and 28th July 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Borivali and Bhayander stations.

Therefore, there will be no block in the day over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, July 28. 

Mumbai: Railway staffer dies while coupling long-distance train at CSMT

A Central Railway pointsman lost his life when he got crushed between the locomotive and a coach while coupling a long-distance train at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Station, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred at platform No. 16 when Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express's engine was being coupled at around 3.10 pm on Monday, he said.

According to the PTI, Pointsman Suraj Seth jumped onto the track for shunting off the locomotive that was not coupled with the train in the first attempt, Railway officials said. Seth got crushed between the locomotive and a coach and died, they said.

Ideally, a supervisor should be present while shunting work is on, but it seems in this case he was not there at the spot when the accident took place, said the officials.

A Central Railway spokesperson confirmed the incident, as per the PTI.

Coupling is a mechanism where a locomotive is connected to a following coach and by which succeeding compartments in a train are linked.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

palghar mumbai mumbai news train accident maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK