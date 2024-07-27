Freight train derails at Boisar railway station; none injured

As the train was running at a slow speed, any major accident was prevented

Freight train derailed at Boisar railway station. Pic/ X

Several freight train cars were derailed on Saturday at Boisar railway station in Maharashtra’s Palghar District. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

As the train was running at a slow speed, any major accident was prevented. Restoration work to return the derailed carriage to the track is currently underway.

Western Railways operations were reported to be running smoothly and undisrupted by the incident.

Palghar, Maharashtra: At Boisar railway station, several freight train cars derailed but fortunately, the slow speed prevented a major accident. There was no impact on Western Railway's operations. Officials are on-site and work is underway to return the carriage to the track pic.twitter.com/7bYVq9n9qZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2024

