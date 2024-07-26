Since an overnight block will be operated by Western Railways on the intervening night of 27th and 28th July, there will be no jumbo block on Sunday

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will carry out a night block between Borivali and Bhayander railway stations on the intervening night of July 27 and July 28, 2024.

In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations from 00.00 hrs to 04.35 hrs during the intervening night of 27th and 28th July 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Borivali and Bhayander stations.

Therefore, there will be no block in the day over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, July 28.

