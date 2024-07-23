Breaking News
Mumbai: Railway staffer dies while coupling long-distance train at CSMT

Updated on: 23 July,2024 10:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident occurred at platform No. 16 when Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express's engine was being coupled at around 3.10 pm on Monday

A Central Railway pointsman lost his life when he got crushed between the locomotive and a coach while coupling a long-distance train at Mumbai CSMT, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The incident occurred at platform No. 16 when Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express's engine was being coupled at around 3.10 pm on Monday, he said.



According to the PTI, Pointsman Suraj Seth jumped on to the track for shunting off the locomotive that was not coupled with the train in the first attempt, Railway officials said.
Seth got crushed between the locomotive and a coach and died, they said.


Ideally, a supervisor should be present while shunting work is on, but it seems in this case he was not there at the spot when the accident took place, said the officials.

A CR spokesperson confirmed the incident, as per the PTI.

Coupling is a mechanism where a locomotive is connected to a following coach and by which succeeding compartments in a train are linked.

2 killed, 9 injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and nine injured when a private bus overturned after it was hit by another from behind on National Highway (NH) 27 in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, police said, as per the PTI.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus that was moving ahead took a turn to avoid hitting stray cattle which suddenly came onto the highway, they said.

The total number of passengers travelling in the two buses was yet to be ascertained.

Around 10.15 am, the bus overturned after it was hit from behind by another bus of the same travel company on the Jhalawar road overbridge on NH 27, Circle Inspector (CI), Baran city police station, Ramvilas Meena said, reported the PTI.

The conductor of the bus which overturned and one of its passengers came under the vehicle and died on the spot. Nine passengers of the two buses were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the Baran district hospital, the CI said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus that was ahead took a turn to avoid hitting stray cattle which suddenly came in front of the vehicle, Meena said.


(with PTI inputs)

