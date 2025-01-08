The Vande Bharat Express is manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and is equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced features

Representational pic

Listen to this article Railways unveils Vande Bharat, specially designed for winters in Jammu-Kashmir, for Katra-Srinagar route x 00:00

The launch of train services in the Kashmir Valley and the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) marks a historic milestone for Indian Railways, ushering in a new era of connectivity, progress, and inclusivity. This breakthrough is further underscored by the introduction of the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar, specifically designed to tackle the region's harsh winter conditions while offering a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express is a marvel of modern engineering. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, the train is built to operate reliably in the extreme climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley. This innovation reflects Indian Railways' dedication to regional integration, economic development, and passenger comfort.

Special features for Jammu and Kashmir operations

The Vande Bharat Express comes with a range of features designed specifically to address the unique challenges posed by the region’s frigid winters. Some of these features include:

Advanced heating systems

The silicon heating pads prevent freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks, with overheat protection sensors ensuring reliability and safety while the heated plumbing pipelines can self-regulate heating cables to prevent freezing of water and ensure smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures.

To provide warm air to vacuum systems and lavatories, the train will also have heaters in toilets.

Enhanced driver comfort and safety

The embedded heating elements in the driver's front lookout glass ensure clear visibility by preventing fogging or freezing while the anti-spall layers protect the driver from potential impacts during adverse weather or unforeseen events.

The train is also equipped with an air dryer system heating that will ensures that the air brake system functions optimally in freezing conditions.

Apart from these features, the Vande Bharat Express offers an array of passenger-centric features that combine modern convenience with comfort. The train has fully air-conditioned coaches with semi-high-speed capabilities, capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 km/hour.

The wide gangways, automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets, infotainment systems, and CCTV cameras will provide enhanced safety and convenience and a streamlined and aesthetic design prioritises passenger ease and safety.

The railways said that the train will provide seamless all-weather connectivity in the region. "Designed to overcome the challenges posed by snow, freezing temperatures, and severe conditions, the Vande Bharat Express ensures uninterrupted rail services throughout the year," the railways said in a press release.

To provide enhanced passenger comfort, the train has been equipped with modern amenities and climate-specific adaptations which offer a world-class travel experience for travellers in a region where extreme weather often hampers transportation.

The new rail link connects the Kashmir Valley more effectively to the national railway network, helping bridge geographical and economic gaps and driving regional development, the railways said, adding that the train will transform rail travel for the people of the Kashmir Valley and open up new possibilities for growth, tourism, and greater integration with the rest of India.