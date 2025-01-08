Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Railways unveils Vande Bharat specially designed for winters in Jammu Kashmir for Katra Srinagar route

Railways unveils Vande Bharat, specially designed for winters in Jammu-Kashmir, for Katra-Srinagar route

Updated on: 08 January,2025 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Vande Bharat Express is manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and is equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced features

Railways unveils Vande Bharat, specially designed for winters in Jammu-Kashmir, for Katra-Srinagar route

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Railways unveils Vande Bharat, specially designed for winters in Jammu-Kashmir, for Katra-Srinagar route
x
00:00

The launch of train services in the Kashmir Valley and the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) marks a historic milestone for Indian Railways, ushering in a new era of connectivity, progress, and inclusivity. This breakthrough is further underscored by the introduction of the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar, specifically designed to tackle the region's harsh winter conditions while offering a seamless and comfortable travel experience.


Manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express is a marvel of modern engineering. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, the train is built to operate reliably in the extreme climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley. This innovation reflects Indian Railways' dedication to regional integration, economic development, and passenger comfort.


Special features for Jammu and Kashmir operations


The Vande Bharat Express comes with a range of features designed specifically to address the unique challenges posed by the region’s frigid winters. Some of these features include:

Advanced heating systems

The silicon heating pads prevent freezing of water and bio-toilet tanks, with overheat protection sensors ensuring reliability and safety while the heated plumbing pipelines can self-regulate heating cables to prevent freezing of water and ensure smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures.

To provide warm air to vacuum systems and lavatories, the train will also have heaters in toilets. 

Enhanced driver comfort and safety
The embedded heating elements in the driver's front lookout glass ensure clear visibility by preventing fogging or freezing while the anti-spall layers protect the driver from potential impacts during adverse weather or unforeseen events.

The train is also equipped with an air dryer system heating that will ensures that the air brake system functions optimally in freezing conditions.

Apart from these features, the Vande Bharat Express offers an array of passenger-centric features that combine modern convenience with comfort. The train has fully air-conditioned coaches with semi-high-speed capabilities, capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 km/hour.

The wide gangways, automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets, infotainment systems, and CCTV cameras will provide enhanced safety and convenience and a streamlined and aesthetic design prioritises passenger ease and safety.

The railways said that the train will provide seamless all-weather connectivity in the region. "Designed to overcome the challenges posed by snow, freezing temperatures, and severe conditions, the Vande Bharat Express ensures uninterrupted rail services throughout the year," the railways said in a press release.

To provide enhanced passenger comfort, the train has been equipped with modern amenities and climate-specific adaptations which offer a world-class travel experience for travellers in a region where extreme weather often hampers transportation.

The new rail link connects the Kashmir Valley more effectively to the national railway network, helping bridge geographical and economic gaps and driving regional development, the railways said, adding that the train will transform rail travel for the people of the Kashmir Valley and open up new possibilities for growth, tourism, and greater integration with the rest of India. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news india India news Vande Bharat Express jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK