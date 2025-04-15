Reports suggest that Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura are expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, the couple hasn't reacted to the news yet

In Pic: Arbaaz Khan & Sshura

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan expecting first child? Couple spotted outside maternity clinic

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are reportedly expecting their first child together. This report caught fire after the couple were snapped outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai today. While the report of Arbaaz and Sshura expecting their first child caught headlines, neither Arbaaz nor Sshura have reacted to any such reports of the pregnancy.

Arbaaz and Sshura are expecting their first child together?

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are pregnant with their first child together. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in an intimate nikah ceremony. Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of the movie Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist for Raveena Tandon.

Arbaaz on his relationship with Sshura

The two dated for two years before tying the knot. Their relationship was so private that even Arbaaz’s family was not aware of it. "Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realized that this is a huge step I am taking, they were more than happy. In moments like these, you have the support of your loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people,” he shared in an interview with Indian Express.

The Dabangg actor also addressed the big age gap between the two. While Sshura is 31, Arbaaz is 56. "Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect from each other, what we want, and how we are looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said actor Arbaaz.

While celebrating their first anniversary, Arbaaz shared the sweetest post for his better half. While sharing two beautiful pictures, Arbaaz wished Sshura and wrote, “Happy anniversary Shura, words can’t express the happiness, joy, and laughter you bring to our life. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage, and it feels like I’ve known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support, and care. Truly blessed.”

Previously, Arbaaz was married to model Malaika Arora, and they have a son, Arhaan. The couple got divorced in May 2017.