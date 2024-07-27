Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are good friends of designer Kunal Rawal, who presented his latest collection at India Couture Week 2024

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

The FDCI India Couture Week Day 3 witnessed a mesmerizing show by Siddartha Tytler and Kunal Rawal. Malaika Arora turned muse for Tytler and captivated with her stunning ensemble on the runway. She then sat down in the front row to support her good friend Kunal Rawal, who was presenting later. However, Arjun Kapoor’s presence for the same was unmissable.

Amid breakup rumours, Malaika and Arjun being in the same room set tongues wagging. However, much to the disappointment of their fans, the two sat separately and even avoided each other, as seen in a viral video. The clip shows Arjun shielding Malaika from the crowd as he makes way for her.

Arjun and Malaika are good friends of Kunal Rawal. They even attended his wedding with Arpita Mehta.

Malaika looked gorgeous in a white blazer co-ord set. On the other hand, Arjun was seen donning a black sequin sherwani and dhoti pants.

Back in May 2024, several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika had called it quits. However, the two, to date, have not publicly addressed such rumours.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

Coming to Malaika’s showstopper stint at the India Couture Week, the fashionista raised the bar with a stunning black embroidered glittering lehenga. She paired it with a beautiful blouse. She accessorized her ensemble with bangles, earrings, and rings.

Actor Rahul Khanna complemented her as a showstopper with a dazzling black-embroidered outfit. He wore a bandhgala sherwani with golden floral motifs at the bottom of it and completed his look with black shoes that went perfectly with his attire.

Spanning eight days, ICW 2024 will also see designers Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, and Tarun Tahiliani enthralling the audience with their collections.

(With inputs from ANI)