It looks like Malaika Arora might be having some trouble in her relationship with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor. Fans got worried when she missed his midnight birthday celebration at his Juhu home and didn't wish him on social media, sparking rumours that they might have broken up.

Amid the rumours about her "on-off relationship" with Arjun, Malaika told Hello magazine that the internet can be a very toxic place. “I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don’t let the negativity through anymore,”

She further stated, “I’ve insulated myself from it. Whether it’s people, a work environment, social media or trolls. The minute I feel that energy, I recoil instantly. It’s something I’ve learned to do over time. It would get to me earlier and I would lose sleep over it. I’d be lying if I said things don’t affect me at all — I’m human too and so I will cry, break down and have all the emotions associated with being trolled. But you’ll never see that in public.”

Malaika says she doesn't feel the need to respond to "some nameless, faceless person on the internet and justify herself to them."

“Trolls mean nothing to me,” she said.

“I’m aware of everything, I’m not living under a rock — but I just distance myself from it.”

When asked about love, Malaika says she's a true romantic. “I’ll never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line,” she added.

Why did the rumours start up again?

Malaika Arora has sparked breakup rumours with her longtime boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, after she missed his midnight birthday party at his Juhu home. Arjun’s cousins, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor, were seen arriving at his place around midnight. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep Kapoor, were also photographed outside Arjun’s apartment.

Arjun Kapoor’s No Entry 2 co-star Varun Dhawan attended the celebration with his wife, Natasha Dalal, while Aditya Roy Kapur came alone to wish his close friend. However, Malaika's absence sparked breakup rumours between her and Arjun on social media once again.

On Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday, Malaika decided to give her bae the best surprise by making their relationship Instagram official. Malaika posted a goofy picture to wish her dear one on his special day. Ever since, they kept on posting cute and loved-up pictures of each other until very recently.

It was just a few months back when reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had parted ways. There has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. To note, their pictures are very much still on each other's social media.