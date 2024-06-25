Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's love story is nothing sort of a fairytale

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora was heading for divorce with Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan, and Arjun Kapoor was said to be there at that time to lend support. After that, when Malaika shifted to another flat in 2017, Arjun Kapoor's late-night visits caught netizens' eyes. It was exactly then that the rumours started that something was cooking between the two, but the duo didn't make any official comment.

Later, their multiple outings and spending time with each other at events fueled the fire. It was in 2018 when the couple entered Lakme Fashion Week together, and the world was in awe seeing them. After keeping their love story a secret for quite some time, it was on Malaika's 45th birthday when Arjun Kapoor made a cute post for his lady love.

Later, they were snapped partying and spending time with each other's families, which made the world believe that things had gotten quite serious between them. But until now, the world has been waiting for an official confirmation from the couple themselves.

When the world seeks gossip, Karan Johar comes to the rescue. And yet again, Johar decided to take charge and make the duo tell the right story to the world. It was the 6th season of Koffee with Karan when Malaika said that she liked the Kuttey actor. Further, in the same season, Arjun Kapoor officially said that he is not single.

On Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday, Malaika decided to give her bae the best surprise by making their relationship Instagram official. Malaika posted a goofy picture to wish her dear one on his special day. Ever since, they kept on posting cute and loved-up pictures of each other until very recently.

It was just a few months back when reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had parted ways. There has been no official confirmation about the same from the couple. To note, their pictures are very much still on each other's social media. As nothing about them parting ways is confirmed, we hope this news is just another rumour and everything is fine between the two.