Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up on multiple failures and shared that he can't control box-office. Marking his acting debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’, Arjun has delivered hits like ‘2 States’, ‘Gunday’, ‘Ki & Ka’. However, his recent movie ‘The Lady Killer’, starring Bhumi Pednekar, was reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore, but has raked in around Rs 1 lakh at the box-office.

On the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Arjun and host Karan Johar discussed the box office failures and how they navigated their way through them. Talking about the same, KJo said, “We all have public perceptions, we all have Instagram that shows a part of our personality that may or may not be accurate at times, but we are also combating box office pressures, industry dynamics.”

“Fubu, I'm gonna ask you sometimes when box offices have evaded you. What is the way and I always know that you have been upbeat and have a sense of humor which I think is there that in the face of failure you can laugh at yourself. How do you deal with it,” asked the filmmaker.

Opening up about it, Arjun said, “There is so much adversity I have faced in my life ya Karan, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life.”

“I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100 crore film, with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was ‘2 States’. I have seen the high, I have done a film like ‘Ki & Ka’ that did well, where I was a house husband, I have done all kinds of work, I have worked with so many people. I mean Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point of time, 11-12 flops I think he has seen,” shared Arjun.

He continued saying, “When you look at Saif’s career, till ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ didn’t happen, he was on a different trajectory. If my audience has loved me and connected with me because of the work that I did, they are not going to disconnect if I give them a good film.”

“You can't control box office unfortunately, what I can control is the effort and the sincerity,” concluded the ‘Panipat’ actor.

The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

