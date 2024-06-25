Before Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was linked up with these women

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor ended his relationship with Malaika Arora recently. Before Malaika, Arjun was linked-up with several other celebs

Arjun Kapoor

In May this year, it was reported that actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have parted ways after dating for a long time. According to the report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the couple revealed that the two have parted ways and have opted to maintain a dignified silence on the matter. The couple does not wish for the public to dissect their relationship.

A source informed the portal, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone t

The source further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

While Arjun and Malaika dated for years, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor was quite in the news for his alleged link ups before meeting Malaika. Here's looking at the well-known people he was linked up with over the years:

Sonakshi Sinha:

If reports are to be believed, Arjun and Sonakshi Sinha dated for quite some time. The reports surfaced when they were shooting for their film 'Tevar'. They ended their relationship sometime after wrapping the shoot of the film. In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about his relationship with Sonakshi, Arjun had said that some relationships stand the test of time while others fade once a project ends. He said that he has a lot of respect for Sonakshi and said that they always make an effort to greet each other at events as friends, without any pressure to maintain their relationship beyond a certain point.

Parineeti Chopra:

The two were rumoured to be dating as they made their lead role debut together in 2012 with the film 'Ishaqzaade'. They have also worked together in 'Namaste England' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. Such was their onscreen chemistry it was said that it was a reflection of heir offscreen chemistry. However, the actor has repeatedly denied reports of dating Parineeti.

Arpita Khan:

Arjun and Arpita, sister of Salman Khan, reportedly dated when the former was just 18. They dated for two years before deciding to part ways. Arpita then dated actor Aayush Sharma and is happily married to him with two kids.

Athiya Shetty:

Arjun Kapoor was also linked up with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. However, the 'Ki and Ka' actor was quick to dismiss the rumours by saying, "She is only my friend and not my girlfriend. People forget that you can have friends in the industry and that it is a normal thing. I have known her for many years".