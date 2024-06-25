To mark the occasion, Karisma's close friend Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt message on social media

Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo is celebrating her 50th birthday today. Her charm and beauty captivated many fans back in thee 90s. To mark the occasion, Karisma's close friend Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Right at midnight, Malaika Arora posted a series of never-before-seen photos of the two of them together, highlighting their special bond and the great moments they've shared.

In the first selfie taken by the birthday girl, all five women are showing off their red-lipped pouts. Malaika and Lolo are joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak. Sharing the pictures, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star wrote, “U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor. Happy birthday …. We love u.”

Karisma Kapoor recently

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recently attended a session at Harvard Business School as a speaker. The actress shared her thoughts and experience for a session on 'Soft Power of Bollywood' as part of the Harvard India Conference.

Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her visit to the Ivy League university in Boston, USA. For the occasion, Karisma opted for a shiny cream-coloured kurta with palazzo pants, She also wore a grey overcoat to deal with the windy weather of Boston. She shared pictures of her posing in front of the school. Karisma's superstar sister Kareena also briefly joined the conversation through video call.

Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard. Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team #HarvardIndiaConference for being so wonderful. This was truly special ."

Karisma Kapoor was the first woman from the Kapoor family to work in the film industry. She made her debut as an actress in the 1991 film 'Prem Qaidi'. She soon became an audience favourite and featured in several hit films 'Jigar', 'Anari', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No.1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Jeet' are some of her noted films.

Karisma was last seen in 'Murder Mubarak'. Directed by the illustrious Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film presents a remarkable book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s “Club You To Death.” As secrets and lies come to the surface, the story turns the spotlight on an array of suspects, portrayed by an exceptional cast. This includes talents such as Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar, all of whom skillfully mask their characters’ ulterior motives.