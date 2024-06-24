Sonakshi Sinha's brothers Luv and Kush's absence from the wedding and reception, caught everyone's attention

In Pic: Luv Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Luv Sinha reacts to his absence from sister’s special day x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, a Sunday, and shared the first pictures of themselves as a married couple. Later in the night, they hosted a grand reception attended by many prominent figures from the industry. However, the noticeable absence of Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kush, from the wedding and reception caught everyone's attention. The two were nowhere to be seen during the entire event. Luv has now reacted to his absence from the festivities.

Reacting to the news, Luv shared that he wants to give it some time before making any statements. He told Hindustan Times, "Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

The portal also quoted a source saying, “Sonakshi’s parents attended the wedding and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn’t come to the wedding or the reception. The photographers didn’t spot the two entering the venue until the very end, and everyone found it to be really weird.”

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their special day. In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi Sinha's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage. Another picture showed Zaheer signing the papers while Sonakshi held her father Shatrughan’s arm and looked at him cutely. The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs, leading up to this moment where, with the blessings of both our families and both our gods, we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.. Sonakshi Zaheer.. 23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

It was earlier reported that Sonakshi’s family wasn’t happy with their union. It was said that Sonakshi’s brothers and mother had unfollowed her. However, Poonam was seen in the pictures and was part of her daughter’s wedding.