Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal wedding: This new set of pictures has circulated on Instagram, and it will shut all the mouths and will surely prove that family isn't playing the villain

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's family get together

Khamosh! These happy pics of Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal with Shatrughan Sinha and others prove family isn't playing villain!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan's wedding is currently the talk of the town. The biggest question was whether Sonakshi's family is unhappy with this union. Now a new set of pictures has circulated on Instagram, and it will shut all the mouths and will surely prove that family isn't playing the villain. Fashion stylist Marzia Tyeby Bhobe took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showing Sonakshi, Zaheer, and their family having a good time together.

In the first picture, we can see Sonakshi and Zaheer with the actor's father and their close friends and relatives. In another picture, we can spot Sonakshi with her mom, dad Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Sonakshi's brothers, among other close ones. The third picture stole hearts as Sonakshi took a selfie with both families posing for a happy picture.

Latest news about Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

'Will he or won't he?' has been the question that has been the round about Shatrughan Sinha's attendance at daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Shatrughan Sinha has shut down the rumours in his own style. He termed the fake news around his family being spread by frustrated people. The senior actor said that he is very fond of his daughter and will certainly attend the wedding ceremony. He also added that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”

He shared with Zoom, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding.”

There has also been several reports of there being tension in the Sinha family ahead of Sonakshi's wedding. It was also reported that Sonakshi's mother Poonam and her brother unfollowed her on Instagram in the week leading up to the wedding. Denying any tension in the family, Sinha said, "Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business. Mind only your business.”