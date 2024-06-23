Sonakshi Sinha to marry Zaheer Iqbal at her sea-facing Mumbai home worth Rs 11 crore

Sonakshi Sinha's house includes a walk-in closet, a grand terrace, moving walls, and a Murphy bed. It is yet to be confirmed if the newlyweds will reside here.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram, Apartment Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal today June 23. After courting controversy on this personal affair that made headlines for its ‘interfaith’ element, the couple will be pronounced as husband and wife in an intimate ceremony at Sonakshi’s flat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonakshi’s abode, which she purchased in September 2023 comes at a whopping price of Rs 11 crore. Located on the 26th floor of 81 Aureate near Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, it is a plush sea-facing apartment that comes with modern interiors. According to a feature by Architecture Digest India, Sonakshi’s house includes a walk-in closet, a grand terrace, moving walls, and a Murphy bed.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi milling outside the Sinha residence in Bandra got a sneak peek at Sonakshi's wedding dress. Setting at rest speculation over what colour Sonakshi would settle for, the glimpses available in pictures seem to suggest that her bridal dress will be an all-white affair with a shade of ivory.

The pictures show the couple's attendants loading Sonakshi's wedding dress into a car with Zaheer's sherwani, which was also white.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her 'personal psycho', have been dating for the past seven years. Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabbang' (2010), played Cupid.

Zaheer, too, made his debut with 'Notebook', a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017. Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, now better known for playing Fareedan, the main antagonist in 'Heeramandi', and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film 'Double XL', where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The 'Heeramandi' star's next film is the horror comedy 'Kakuda', which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.

(With inputs from IANS)