Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding festivities have begun

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is the hottest topic right now. As the big day approaches, people have started wondering if Sonakshi is going to change her religion or not. To shut down all the chatter on social media, Zaheer Khan's father has made a big statement, sharing that religion has no role to play in love.

Zaheer Iqbal's dad, Iqbal Ratansi, shared with Free Press Journal, “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” Zaheer’s father further dismissed reports claiming Sonakshi might convert to Islam after her wedding. “She is not converting, and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever,” he said and then added, “I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”

Latest news about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

The intimate wedding festivities have begun, and the pictures from the couple’s intimate mehendi ceremony have already stolen our hearts. In the picture that has made it to social media, Sonakshi is seen smiling ear to ear as she wears a beautiful red kurta with golden embroidery on it. The actress paired her dress with intricate long earrings. Zaheer was seen in a printed red and white loose shirt.

‘Will he or won’t he?’ has been the question circulating about Shatrughan Sinha's attendance at daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Shatrughan Sinha has shut down the rumours in his own style. He termed the fake news around his family being spread by frustrated people. The senior actor said that he is very fond of his daughter and will certainly attend the wedding ceremony. He also added that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”

There have also been several reports of tension in the Sinha family ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding. It was reported that Sonakshi’s mother Poonam and her brother unfollowed her on Instagram in the week leading up to the wedding.